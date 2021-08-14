Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 14 2021 9:21am
02:26

Ontario woman alleges mechanic took car for 100-kilometre joyride

An Ontario woman is alleging her long-time mechanic took her convertible for a 100-kilometre joyride. Sean O’Shea has the story.

