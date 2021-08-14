Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 14 2021 9:21am 02:26 Ontario woman alleges mechanic took car for 100-kilometre joyride An Ontario woman is alleging her long-time mechanic took her convertible for a 100-kilometre joyride. Sean O’Shea has the story. Ontario woman says mechanic took her car on 100-km ‘joyride’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112241/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112241/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?