Global News Hour at 6 BC August 13 2021 9:10pm 03:22 Smoky skies and high heat make for dangerous conditions High heat and an influx of wildfire smoke are making for off-the-charts air quality readings, and dangerous conditions for those with breathing issues. Jordan Armstrong reports. Photos show hazy smoky skies across Lower Mainland, air quality is at its worst