Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 13 2021 9:10pm
03:22

Smoky skies and high heat make for dangerous conditions

High heat and an influx of wildfire smoke are making for off-the-charts air quality readings, and dangerous conditions for those with breathing issues. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home