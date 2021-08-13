BC wildfires August 13 2021 7:48pm 01:58 White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees struggle with accommodations Adequate accommodation is an issue many evacuees have been facing in the region. White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees struggling with accommodations REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111660/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111660/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?