White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees struggling with accommodations

A family that has property in the Bouleau Lake area has been displaced for weeks. They say their home has been lost to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Steve and Nicole Trottier just moved into the home two weeks before the White Rock Lake fire ignited.

“It’s a total loss. We were the first property hit when it came over the mountains,” said Nicole Trottier.

“We officially moved in on July 2nd and the White Rock Lake fire started on the 13th. Not even a month later, we are evacuated and have lost everything, so it’s been tough.”

The family has had a difficult time finding accommodation, having to resort to living on a boat.

“We got animals and we got kids, we don’t fit in a hotel room. We are not welcome in most places because of our pets,” said Trottier.

“We’ve been getting friends to deliver food to the dock or marina.”

It’s an issue many evacuees have been facing in the region.

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis said hundreds of evacuees that live on band land are dispersed all over B.C. Some are staying as far away as the Fraser Valley.

“It’s hard because at least if they’re staying locally, they get local news. So we are trying to keep them informed as much as possible but you could imagine how that would feel — your home’s here but you’re forced to stay in Hope,” said Louis.

“That’s been really hard on them.”

The White Rock Lake wildfire is now 58,000 hectares and the BC Wildfire Service says they expect the fire to continue to grow in the coming days.

There is no timetable as to when evacuees will be able to return to their properties at this time.

