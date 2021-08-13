Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 13 2021 6:32pm
01:38

Afghan-Canadians watch growing conflict in Afghanistan with unease

Canadians with family in Afghanistan worry about the safety of their loved ones back home while some have already heard of the death of family members. Kamil Karamali reports.

