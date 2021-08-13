Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 13 2021 6:32pm 01:38 Afghan-Canadians watch growing conflict in Afghanistan with unease Canadians with family in Afghanistan worry about the safety of their loved ones back home while some have already heard of the death of family members. Kamil Karamali reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111427/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111427/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?