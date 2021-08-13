Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 13 2021 11:36am
03:40

Health Matters: COVID sniffing canine

Dr. Marthe Charles of Vancouver Coastal Health tells us about a team of dogs that has been trained to sniff out COVID-19.

