Health Matters August 12 2021 8:32pm 02:22 Theatre production shines spotlight on mental health Health Matters Aug. 12: A new play at the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a timely topic: mental health. As Su-Ling Goh reports, "The Man Who Fell to Pieces" puts depression centre stage.