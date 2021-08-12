Menu

Health Matters
August 12 2021 8:32pm
02:22

Theatre production shines spotlight on mental health

Health Matters Aug. 12: A new play at the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a timely topic: mental health. As Su-Ling Goh reports, “The Man Who Fell to Pieces” puts depression centre stage.

