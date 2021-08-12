Menu

The Morning Show
August 12 2021 10:36am
06:59

Prince Andrew’s latest legal troubles

Royal watcher Afua Adom joins The Morning Show with the latest developments in the world of the royal family including the new film ‘Spencer’ and Prince Andrew being sued.

