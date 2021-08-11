Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 11 2021 8:21pm
01:50

Young BMX riders in Warman enjoy chance to learn from Olympian Tory Nyhaug

Following his retirement in 2019, two-time Olympian Tory Nyhaug has dedicated himself to coaching the next generation of Canadian BMX riders.

