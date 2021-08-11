Global News at 10 Saskatoon August 11 2021 8:21pm 01:50 Young BMX riders in Warman enjoy chance to learn from Olympian Tory Nyhaug Following his retirement in 2019, two-time Olympian Tory Nyhaug has dedicated himself to coaching the next generation of Canadian BMX riders. Young BMX riders in Warman enjoy chance to learn from Olympian Tory Nyhaug REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105804/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105804/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?