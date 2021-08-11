The Morning Show August 11 2021 10:17am 07:05 Expert tips to control spending all your pandemic saving Finance expert Kelley Keehn checks in with The Morning Show to share tips to resist the urge to splurge your pandemic savings. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103530/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103530/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?