Global News Morning Toronto August 11 2021 9:43am 04:58 What can Canadians do to avert climate crisis? Environmental Defence’s Senior Climate and Energy Program Manager Julia Levin breaks down the latest UN climate change report ‘Code Red for Humanity’ and the need to take action to avert the disaster. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?