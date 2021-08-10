Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 10 2021 11:07pm
02:22

TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic

TransLink’s new CEO Kevin Quinn says while ridership is rebounding, the system still faces a number of pandemic-related challenges. Jordan Armstrong reports.

