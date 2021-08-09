Menu

Canada
August 9 2021 7:09pm
01:58

Climate change spiraling out of control, UN report says

A new United Nations report says without swift and drastic cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, the world is on track for catastrophe. Jill Croteau reports.

