August 9 2021 6:23pm
00:28

EVO driver arrested after vehicle strikes cyclist in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a collision on the downtown eastside involving an EVO and a cyclist. Officers tried stopping this vehicle at Hastings and Carroll Sunday afternoon.

