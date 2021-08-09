Menu

August 9 2021 6:29pm
North Van’s Lynn Creek bridge reopens

North Vancouver’s orange Lynn Creek Bridge made its green debut on Monday. The Highway 1 span has been funnelling commuters over the creek for more than 60 years and has now undergone a $200- million facelift.

