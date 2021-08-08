Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 8 2021 10:11pm
02:18

B.C. evening weather forecast: August 8

Another cooler day for parts of southern and coastal B.C., but hotter weather is once again on the way. Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the details and your full B.C. Forecast.

