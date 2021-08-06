Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 6 2021 8:25pm
01:46

With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor

With restrictions lifted across the province, large gatherings like the Saskatoon Ex, Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and Saskatchewan Roughriders games are back.

Advertisement

Video Home