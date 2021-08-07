BC wildfires August 7 2021 12:03pm 09:18 Night shots of the White Rock Lake wildfire near Okanagan Lake Night shots of the White Rock Lake wildfire that’s burning near the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8094838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8094838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?