Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 6 2021 8:40pm
01:56

First phase of excavation work wraps up at former Edmonton hospital, site of suspected indigenous burial site

The first phase of excavation work to uncover suspected indigenous burial sites at the former Charles Camsell hospital has wrapped up. Chris Chacon reports on the painstaking process.

