Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 6 2021 8:40pm 01:56 First phase of excavation work wraps up at former Edmonton hospital, site of suspected indigenous burial site The first phase of excavation work to uncover suspected indigenous burial sites at the former Charles Camsell hospital has wrapped up. Chris Chacon reports on the painstaking process. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093922/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093922/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?