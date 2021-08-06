Menu

Canada
August 6 2021 7:24pm
01:47

Alberta communities scrambling as province wide doctor shortage reaches critical levels

Cochrane is one of many communities dealing with a shortage of physicians. As Jessie Weisner reports, a combination of factors has created the ‘perfect storm’ in the town.

