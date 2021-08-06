Residential schools in Canada August 6 2021 10:37am 04:46 Supports for residential school survivors Noella Gentes from Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg talks about healing after the discovery of unmarked graves in Canada, and some of the supports available for residential school survivors. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8091595/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8091595/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?