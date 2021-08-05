Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 5 2021 7:54pm
01:47

STC signs historic deal with Ottawa, recognizing it as its own child and family service agency

In a historic deal, the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) was recognized as its own child and family service agency Friday.

