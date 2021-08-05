Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 5 2021 7:46pm
01:42

Ottawa launches new Prairie Economic Development Agency

The federal government has announced a new agency to specifically target growth in the Prairies as the country comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home