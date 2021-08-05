Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 5 2021 6:44pm
01:36

Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team inspiring young Saskatchewan athletes

Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team will be battling for the gold medal on Friday morning. What kind of impact has the team had on youth female soccer in the Queen City?

