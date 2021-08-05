Global News at 10 Regina August 5 2021 6:44pm 01:36 Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team inspiring young Saskatchewan athletes Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team will be battling for the gold medal on Friday morning. What kind of impact has the team had on youth female soccer in the Queen City? Canada’s Olympic women’s soccer team inspiring young Saskatchewan athletes REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090300/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090300/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?