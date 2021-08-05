Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 5 2021 10:22am
04:19

Paralympic wheelchair fencing event features Saskatchewan talent

As the Olympics near its end, Canada’s Paralympians are preparing for their travel to Tokyo for their games. Global News Morning talks to Saskatoon’s Lynn Séguin a team manager for wheelchair fencing.

