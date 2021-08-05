Global News Morning Saskatoon August 5 2021 10:22am 04:19 Paralympic wheelchair fencing event features Saskatchewan talent As the Olympics near its end, Canada’s Paralympians are preparing for their travel to Tokyo for their games. Global News Morning talks to Saskatoon’s Lynn Séguin a team manager for wheelchair fencing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088210/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088210/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?