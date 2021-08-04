Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 4 2021 8:22pm 27:39 Global News at 5:30: August 4, 2021 Andre De Grasse does Canada proud by sprinting to a gold medal in Tokyo. The province promises a fresh start to the new school year with new air filters. Also, why is the W.H.O. asking countries to put the brakes on COVID-19 booster shots. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8087092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8087092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?