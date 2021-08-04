Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 4 2021 8:22pm
27:39

Global News at 5:30: August 4, 2021

Andre De Grasse does Canada proud by sprinting to a gold medal in Tokyo. The province promises a fresh start to the new school year with new air filters. Also, why is the W.H.O. asking countries to put the brakes on COVID-19 booster shots.

