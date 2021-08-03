Arlington August 3 2021 9:09pm 00:30 Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say Two Winnipeggers were killed over the long weekend, police announced Tuesday, bringing the city’s homicide count for 2021 to 25. Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?