Crime

Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:36 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two Winnipeggers were killed over the long weekend, police announced Tuesday, bringing the city’s homicide count for 2021 to 25.

Friday around 9:15 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Arlington Street, where they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man, who had been stabbed and seriously injured.

The victim, Tanner Daniel Kerr, was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said two men started rummaging through a shopping cart that belonged to another man on Sherbrook Street.

The cart’s owner, 52, confronted the men and a fight broke out, which left him unconscious after being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Police were alerted several hours later, and the man, who has been identified as Peter Louis Bogaki, was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Bogaki died in hospital Monday.

Two suspects, Isaac Nicholas Richard-McKay, 19, and Kadin Seth Young, 22, were arrested and remain in custody.

Richard-McKay faces second-degree murder charges, while Young was charged with manslaughter.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning' Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning
Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning – Jul 5, 2021
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg murder tagWinnipeg stabbing tag

