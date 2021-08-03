Two homicides in Winnipeg over long weekend, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeggers were killed over the long weekend, police announced Tuesday, bringing the city’s homicide count for 2021 to 25.

Friday around 9:15 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Arlington Street, where they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man, who had been stabbed and seriously injured.

The victim, Tanner Daniel Kerr, was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

A 52-year-old male has succumbed to his injuries after being confronted by two males who punched and kicked and ultimately rendered the victim unconscious. Two males have been arrested for Second Degree Murder and Manslaughter.https://t.co/bmzdn4XbAP — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 3, 2021

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said two men started rummaging through a shopping cart that belonged to another man on Sherbrook Street.

The cart’s owner, 52, confronted the men and a fight broke out, which left him unconscious after being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Police were alerted several hours later, and the man, who has been identified as Peter Louis Bogaki, was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Bogaki died in hospital Monday.

Two suspects, Isaac Nicholas Richard-McKay, 19, and Kadin Seth Young, 22, were arrested and remain in custody.

Richard-McKay faces second-degree murder charges, while Young was charged with manslaughter.

