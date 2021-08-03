Menu

John Belvedere
August 3 2021 1:45pm
02:01

Rain garden being built in Pointe-Claire’s Sunnyside Park

A new water-collection project in Pointe-Claire’s Sunnyside Park is expected to not only beautify the grounds but help fix an often soggy situation. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines explains.

