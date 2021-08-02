Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 2 2021 9:24am
01:17

Shooting in Saint-Leonard

An 18-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Saint-Leonard Sunday night. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

