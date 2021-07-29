Global News Hour at 6 BC July 29 2021 9:06pm 02:29 This is BC: White Rock woman helps in her father’s home town This is BC: Jay Durant has the story of a White Rock woman whose roots in Ghana have inspired her own clothing line, and inspired to help people in her father’s home town. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072515/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072515/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?