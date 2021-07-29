Menu

Global National
July 29 2021 8:07pm
02:17

Is Alberta lifting pandemic protocols too soon?

Alberta is pushing forward with the province’s pandemic recovery plan, removing nearly every public health order despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. Heather Yourex-West explains the strategy, and how health care experts strongly disagree with it.

