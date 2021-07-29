Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Banff
July 29 2021 8:02pm
02:37

Downtown stop ‘essential’ in plans for train connecting Calgary and Banff

David Knight Legg, the founding CEO of Invest Alberta, joins Joel Senick to discuss plans for a potential rail line connecting Banff and Calgary.

Advertisement

Video Home