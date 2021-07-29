Banff July 29 2021 8:02pm 02:37 Downtown stop ‘essential’ in plans for train connecting Calgary and Banff David Knight Legg, the founding CEO of Invest Alberta, joins Joel Senick to discuss plans for a potential rail line connecting Banff and Calgary. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072357/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072357/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?