Canada

Parks Canada needs to get on board for Calgary-to-Banff train to happen: Investors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Downtown stop ‘essential’ in plans for train connecting Calgary and Banff' Downtown stop ‘essential’ in plans for train connecting Calgary and Banff
David Knight Legg, the founding CEO of Invest Alberta, joins Joel Senick to discuss plans for a potential rail line connecting Banff and Calgary – Jul 29, 2021

The backers of a proposed $1.5-billion Calgary to Banff passenger train say they need Parks Canada to enact policies that encourage public transit.

Liricon Capital Inc., which owns the Mount Norquay ski resort as well as the long-term lease for the Banff train station, is still waiting for a yes or no from the Alberta government for its proposed passenger rail line.

Liricon isn’t asking for provincial funding for capital costs, but has asked the government to kick in a maximum of $30 million annually for the life of the train to help cover the project’s mortgage.

Read more: Backers of Calgary-to-Banff rail line awaiting provincial decision

But Liricon says a new economic analysis shows those annual government payments may not even be necessary. Liricon says a new ridership forecast shows the train could carry 11 million passengers per year by 2035, five times more than originally projected.

Liricon says the higher ticket revenue could reduce government’s annual contribution to zero.

But it says to achieve that, Parks Canada would have to adopt policies that promote mass transit within Banff National Park, such as increasing park entry fees for private vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Calgary to Banff train proposed by 3 city councillors' Calgary to Banff train proposed by 3 city councillors
Calgary to Banff train proposed by 3 city councillors – Jul 21, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
