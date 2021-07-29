Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
July 29 2021 1:54pm
02:06

COVID-19: Reintroduction of mask mandate not surprising, say some Kelowna businesses

The tourism and hospitality sector in Kelowna is reacting to news of reintroduced, targeted restrictions in the Central Okanagan due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Video Home