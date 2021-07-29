Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 29 2021 12:13pm
01:06

Staffing Crisis

Iconic grocery store Fruiterie Milano in Montreal’s Little Italy has been hit hard by the pandemic as it struggles to find employees. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

