Staffing shortage forces iconic Fruiterie Milano to close one day a week

For the first time in its 66 years of business, the iconic Italian grocery store Fruiterie Milano will be closed one day of the week.

Starting Aug. 2, the specialty market will be closed on Mondays, ending its seven-day-a-week schedule.

The owners say they are currently dealing with a staffing shortage forcing them to close their doors.

“We have to give a break to our staff,” Milano’s owner Mario Zaurini said.

“Our staff is tired. They are working 50 to 55 hours a week.”

Zaurini said the pandemic hit the business hard.

In the early months last year, the market saw a surge of clients.

“It was like Christmas every week,” Zaurini said.

Many employees left their positions, stating issues and concern with the pandemic, Zaurini said.

“I had people who left because of the mask. I had people leave because of the pandemic — they were scared. I lost a lot of staff,” he said.

Normally the store has about 105 staff members on hand. Now, it is operating shorthanded, missing about 40 employees.

Zaurini blames the labour shortage on the COVID-19 government subsidies, allowing people to stay at home while receiving government funding.

“They aren’t coming back to work,” Zaurini said.

Several of the store’s offerings, such as the kitchen, have been forced to shut down due to the lack of staff.

“It’s a big problem. I’m losing money in that department,” Zaurini said.

Salary isn’t the issue, according to Zaurini, who says he pays employees minimum wage and offers bonuses.

Monday is the slowest day of the week, according to Zaurini, and will affect the clientele the least, he said.

The store will continue to remain open from Tuesday to Sunday with its normal operating hours.

The store owners say they will return to the seven-day schedule once they have ample staff.

“I don’t know when that will be, a month, two months, we don’t know,” Zaurini said.