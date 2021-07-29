Global News Morning Saskatoon July 29 2021 11:23am 03:51 Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back for 2021 25th Street Theatre Executive and Artistic Director Anita Smith joins Global News Morning to break down the new details for this year’s Saskatoon Fringe Festival, which starts Thursday night. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070236/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070236/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?