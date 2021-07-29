Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 29 2021 11:23am
03:51

Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back for 2021

25th Street Theatre Executive and Artistic Director Anita Smith joins Global News Morning to break down the new details for this year’s Saskatoon Fringe Festival, which starts Thursday night.

