Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 28 2021 9:18pm
01:37

E-Comm warns about potential long waits for 911 calls during heat wave

As another heat wave hits southern B.C., operators at E-Comm are warning the public that there could be longer waits for 911 callers. Jordan Armstrong reports.

