Global News Hour at 6 BC July 28 2021 9:18pm 01:37 E-Comm warns about potential long waits for 911 calls during heat wave As another heat wave hits southern B.C., operators at E-Comm are warning the public that there could be longer waits for 911 callers. Jordan Armstrong reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8069071/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8069071/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?