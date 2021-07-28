Ahead of B.C. heat wave, E-Comm warns of high call volumes

Send this page to someone via email

The organization in charge of emergency communications operations in B.C. is warning of high call volumes and lengthy waits on non-emergency lines amid rising temperatures.

E-Comm also said more than a third of police non-emergency calls need to be redirected, a drain on valuable resources.

Wildfires, gang-related shootings, the ongoing opioid overdose crisis, and the historic heat wave a month ago are cited as reasons for the rise in calls.

“Heading into the busier summer months, we always expected to see increased call volumes,” E-Comm president and CEO Oliver Grüter-Andrew said.

“But the current strain on emergency services, including 911, is extraordinary. This record-breaking demand has led to increased wait times on police non-emergency lines, as E-Comm call takers must prioritize answering life or death emergencies coming through on 911.”

Problems are compounded by the fact that 36 per cent of the non-emergency calls do not belong on those phone lines and must be redirected to more appropriate resources, E-Comm said.

“For many of the calls we receive on non-emergency numbers, a police call taker is not the right person to action the caller’s concern,” Grüter-Andrew said in a statement. “Knowing when to call 911, when to call the non-emergency line to report a non-urgent police matter or when to call elsewhere doesn’t just free up these critical resources – it also means callers can get the help they need faster.”

Of those calls, many can be redirected to a local police agency, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, ICBC, BC Residential Tenancy Branch or local civic services.

Those who are not sure if their call belongs on a police non-emergency line can check E-Comm’s list of alernative resources.

