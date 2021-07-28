Menu

Health

Ahead of B.C. heat wave, E-Comm warns of high call volumes

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 3:35 pm
E-Comm said 36 per cent of the non-emergency calls do not belong on those phone lines and must be redirected to more appropriate resources. View image in full screen
E-Comm said 36 per cent of the non-emergency calls do not belong on those phone lines and must be redirected to more appropriate resources. Kativ / Getty Images

The organization in charge of emergency communications operations in B.C. is warning of high call volumes and lengthy waits on non-emergency lines amid rising temperatures.

E-Comm also said more than a third of police non-emergency calls need to be redirected, a drain on valuable resources.

Click to play video: 'What’s behind the surge in calls to 911?' What’s behind the surge in calls to 911?
What’s behind the surge in calls to 911? – Jul 14, 2021

Wildfires, gang-related shootings, the ongoing opioid overdose crisis, and the historic heat wave a month ago are cited as reasons for the rise in calls.

“Heading into the busier summer months, we always expected to see increased call volumes,” E-Comm president and CEO Oliver Grüter-Andrew said.

Read more: Food delivery complaint tops B.C.’s 911 nuisance calls for 2020

“But the current strain on emergency services, including 911, is extraordinary. This record-breaking demand has led to increased wait times on police non-emergency lines, as E-Comm call takers must prioritize answering life or death emergencies coming through on 911.”

Problems are compounded by the fact that 36 per cent of the non-emergency calls do not belong on those phone lines and must be redirected to more appropriate resources, E-Comm said.

“For many of the calls we receive on non-emergency numbers, a police call taker is not the right person to action the caller’s concern,” Grüter-Andrew said in a statement. “Knowing when to call 911, when to call the non-emergency line to report a non-urgent police matter or when to call elsewhere doesn’t just free up these critical resources – it also means callers can get the help they need faster.”

Of those calls, many can be redirected to a local police agency, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, ICBC, BC Residential Tenancy Branch or local civic services.

Those who are not sure if their call belongs on a police non-emergency line can check E-Comm’s list of alernative resources.

