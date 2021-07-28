Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 28 2021 11:14am
04:39

Protecting seniors from heat related illness and death

As B.C. gears up for another heat wave BC’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie joins Global News Morning to talk about the importance of protecting seniors from the heat when temperatures soar.

