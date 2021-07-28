Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 28 2021 7:38am
06:03

New Rap Collective in Halifax Aims to Give Local Artists A Positive Outlet

Local rap collective, Let Dreams Be Noticed, is a self-produced group of Nova Scotia-based artists inspiring other young artists to affect social change through their music.

