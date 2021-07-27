Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 27 2021 6:12pm
02:32

CDC recommends fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updates its guidance, advising that all fully vaccinated Americans wear masks in areas experiencing surging numbers of COVID-19 infections. Erica Vella reports.

