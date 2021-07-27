Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 27 2021 6:12pm 02:32 CDC recommends fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updates its guidance, advising that all fully vaccinated Americans wear masks in areas experiencing surging numbers of COVID-19 infections. Erica Vella reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064820/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064820/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?