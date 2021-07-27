Global News at Noon BC July 27 2021 5:18pm 00:32 16 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford A multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning has left 16 people injured, including 3 patients in critical condition. 16 injured, three critically, after bus and two vehicles collide in Abbotsford REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064633/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064633/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?