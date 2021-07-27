Menu

Global News at Noon BC
July 27 2021 5:18pm
16 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford

A multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning has left 16 people injured, including 3 patients in critical condition.

