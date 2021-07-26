Education July 26 2021 8:32pm 02:59 Awaiting Manitoba’s back-to-school plan In a little more than a month, schools will be back in session, and it has parents wondering what exactly that will look like. Will Reimer has more on what we know. COVID-19: Manitoba’s return to school plans still in the works, details ‘a couple weeks’ away REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061957/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061957/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?