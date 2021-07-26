Air Pollution July 26 2021 6:29pm 01:55 Smog alert for Montreal, relief expected on Tuesday Another smog warning has been issued for the Greater Montreal Area. It’s the second one in a week and is expected to continue until Tuesday. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports Environment Canada warns of poor air quality as smoke from Ontario fires blows in to Quebec REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?