Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environment Canada warns of poor air quality as smoke from Ontario fires blows in to Quebec

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 3:27 pm
In this July 20, 2021 photo, smoke from forest fires in Ontario is causing hazy skies over Montreal. View image in full screen
In this July 20, 2021 photo, smoke from forest fires in Ontario is causing hazy skies over Montreal. David Sedell/Global News

Much of southern Quebec, including Montreal, is under a smog warning Monday as a plume of smoke from forest fires in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba makes its way across the province.

“It is coming from the northwest of Ontario and being pushed over us by the atmospheric circulation — so winds coming from the west,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault.

The smoke is not only causing very hazy skies over Montreal, but is affecting air quality as well.

“We need to issue those bad air quality or smog warnings because we want people to know it might be harmful to be outside today and do really intense activities,” Legault said.

Read more: Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Children and those with respiratory problems, heart disease or asthma are especially vulnerable.

Dr. Larry Lands, director of the respiratory medicine division at the Montreal Children’s hospital explained that small particulate matter — like that contained in the smoke from forest fires — can go deep into your lungs especially when breathing heavily as one would during intense exercise.

Trending Stories

Small children, he said, are also at risk because they “breathe more compared to their size than adults.”

It’s important on days with poor air quality to remain active but “play safe,” Lands said.

“We do want people to be active. The answer is not to go inside and play a video game. The answer is to go inside and do a physical activity,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire haze settles over Montreal' Wildfire haze settles over Montreal
Wildfire haze settles over Montreal

Lands recommends modifying your routine depending on your particular situation and pollution levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s smog warning is the second issued by Environment Canada for the summer season.

Legault said it is expected to be brief, with conditions improving throughout the day on Tuesday.

“It is being pushed over us by the atmospheric circulation — so winds coming from the west,” Legault explained.

With severe thunderstorm watches in effect across several regions, rain could also help clear the air by catching “some part of the ashes that are in the air, draining them to the ground,” Legault said.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWildfire tagSmoke tagAir Quality tagForest Fire tagSmog warning tagMontreal air quality tagDr. Larry Lands tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers