Environment Canada warns of poor air quality as smoke from Ontario fires blows in to Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Much of southern Quebec, including Montreal, is under a smog warning Monday as a plume of smoke from forest fires in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba makes its way across the province.

“It is coming from the northwest of Ontario and being pushed over us by the atmospheric circulation — so winds coming from the west,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault.

The smoke is not only causing very hazy skies over Montreal, but is affecting air quality as well.

“We need to issue those bad air quality or smog warnings because we want people to know it might be harmful to be outside today and do really intense activities,” Legault said.

Read more: Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Children and those with respiratory problems, heart disease or asthma are especially vulnerable.

Dr. Larry Lands, director of the respiratory medicine division at the Montreal Children’s hospital explained that small particulate matter — like that contained in the smoke from forest fires — can go deep into your lungs especially when breathing heavily as one would during intense exercise.

Small children, he said, are also at risk because they “breathe more compared to their size than adults.”

It’s important on days with poor air quality to remain active but “play safe,” Lands said.

“We do want people to be active. The answer is not to go inside and play a video game. The answer is to go inside and do a physical activity,” he said.

2:50 Wildfire haze settles over Montreal Wildfire haze settles over Montreal

Lands recommends modifying your routine depending on your particular situation and pollution levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s smog warning is the second issued by Environment Canada for the summer season.

Legault said it is expected to be brief, with conditions improving throughout the day on Tuesday.

“It is being pushed over us by the atmospheric circulation — so winds coming from the west,” Legault explained.

With severe thunderstorm watches in effect across several regions, rain could also help clear the air by catching “some part of the ashes that are in the air, draining them to the ground,” Legault said.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth Zogalis