Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 26 2021 6:10pm
01:55

Saskatchewan SWAT lacrosse club grateful for first game action since 2019

Few teams have faced a longer layoff than the Saskatchewan SWAT but the Junior A lacrosse club is finally back in action looking to make the most out of a shortened season.

Advertisement

Video Home