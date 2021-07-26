Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
July 26 2021 12:00pm
05:40

Manitoba athlete competes at Olympics

“Everybody takes a little bit of inspiration away from Tyler.” Triathlon Manitoba reacts to Tyler Mislawchuk placing 15th in the Men’s Triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and how friends and family came together to support his journey.

Advertisement

Video Home