Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 26 2021 9:54am
03:38

Reality of living in Tokyo during the Olympics

We speak with Christopher Gilbert, a freelance journalist living in Tokyo, about the stark reality of living in the city amid a pandemic and the Olympics.

Advertisement

Video Home